Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $407.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.13 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.07 and its 200 day moving average is $369.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $642,332.28. The trade was a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,389. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

