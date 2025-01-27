Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.28. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

