Reviewing Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U Power and Holley”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $2.78 million 5.62 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Holley $659.70 million 0.57 $19.18 million $0.13 24.19

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Holley 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U Power and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Holley has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 110.65%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than U Power.

Risk and Volatility

U Power has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Holley 2.55% 2.59% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Holley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holley beats U Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power



U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Holley



Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

