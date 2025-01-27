Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $112.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.