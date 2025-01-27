Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 69,952,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 200,777,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

