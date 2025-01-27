Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.