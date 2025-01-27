Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 663,149 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,079,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 528,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.