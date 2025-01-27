ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Operating Results for Q4 2024 and Year-EndServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., a Delaware corporation, disclosed its operating outcomes for the quarter and year concluding on December 31, 2024. The revelations were made thro

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ServisFirst Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

