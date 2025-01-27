Shah Capital Management Sells 948,247 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Shah Capital Management reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948,247 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial accounts for 2.7% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 873,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 450,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,171,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 348,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,355,000 after buying an additional 901,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.03 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

