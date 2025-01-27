Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 78.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 24,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

