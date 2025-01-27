Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.11 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,184,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,103,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Snap has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $117,674.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,425.20. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,140.64. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,451,618 shares of company stock worth $17,560,157. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

