SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Zacks reports. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.030-0.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.270 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

