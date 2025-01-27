SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 83666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,921,032.78. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.41. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 57.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $3,673,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 48.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 269,578 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

