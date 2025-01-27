Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 59,633 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.