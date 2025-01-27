S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $513.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.