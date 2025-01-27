SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Refined Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Refined Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.