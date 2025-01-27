SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.81 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

