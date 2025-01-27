SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

