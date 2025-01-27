SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

