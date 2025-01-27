SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.