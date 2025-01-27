Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Increased by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,012,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 289,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 269,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

