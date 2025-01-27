Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

