Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.67 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,466 shares of company stock worth $3,352,884. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

