Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 3,441 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $3,587,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.62 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

