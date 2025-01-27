Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.06 and a one year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

