Stablepoint Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

