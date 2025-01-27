Stablepoint Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.