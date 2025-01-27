Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $9,323,994.84 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Starbucks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

