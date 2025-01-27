Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $939.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $675.96 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $951.57 and its 200-day moving average is $903.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

