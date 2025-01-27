Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 27th (AAPL, ABT, AMP, AMZN, ARES, AXP, AZPN, BHB, CDTX, CHKP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 27th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $262.00 target price on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $149.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $625.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $224.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $405.00 target price on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $811.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $750.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $202.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $322.00 target price on the stock.

