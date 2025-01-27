StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.38%.
Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Resources & Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.