StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AE opened at $37.90 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.38%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.