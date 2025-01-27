StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $6.45 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
