StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $6.45 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.