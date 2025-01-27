StockNews.com Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

IBP opened at $205.03 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $169.02 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 164,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

