Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $89.52 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $647.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.21 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.58. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,611,804.88. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $19,123,197 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

