Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $2.01 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

