Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 4,580 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $206.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.