Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.46 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

