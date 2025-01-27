Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $46.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after buying an additional 1,408,609 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $353.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $265.99 and a 52-week high of $358.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.42 and its 200 day moving average is $327.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.