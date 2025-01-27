Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $335.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $265.70 and a 1-year high of $336.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

