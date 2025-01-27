Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

