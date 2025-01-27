Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 402.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.74 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

