SWP Financial LLC Purchases 54 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SWP Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of SWP Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

