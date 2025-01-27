T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 442,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.21 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

