Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.31 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

