Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $54.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $54,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

