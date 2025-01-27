Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $641,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

