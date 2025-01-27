Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 871,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $135.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

