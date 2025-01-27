The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $414.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

