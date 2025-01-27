The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $22,684,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $122.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.