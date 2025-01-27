TMC the Metals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement

TMC the Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) recently announced that they have regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s minimum bid requirement. The company had received written notice from Nasdaq, stating that their common shares had fallen below $1.00 per share for 34 consecutive business days, which violated the Minimum Bid Requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

However, on January 17, 2025, TMC received another notice from Nasdaq confirming that the closing bid price for the common shares had been at $1.00 per share or greater for ten consecutive business days. This achievement marks the company’s compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement, resolving the issue.

TMC the Metals Company Inc., whose principal executive offices are located in Vancouver, British Columbia, has successfully navigated this compliance matter with Nasdaq. The company has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the exchange’s listing requirements.

The management of TMC has not made any further statements on this compliance matter. As of now, TMC remains an emerging growth company, as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, indicating their potential for continued growth and development within the market.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

