Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 278.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 227.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TR stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.22. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

